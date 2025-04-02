Mavericks make announcements on Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II before Hawks game
The Dallas Mavericks are back at home to face the Atlanta Hawks, with the Hawks playing on the second night of a back-to-back. That leaves some injuries on both sides, as the Mavs had injury designations on Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II, as well as Caleb Martin.
Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) and Caleb Martin (right hip strain) were listed as probable entering the day for Wednesday's contest, while Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) was listed as questionable.
Dallas has announced that all three of those players will be available. Davis has played in four of the last five games, while Dereck Lively II hasn't played since January 14th against the Denver Nuggets.
The Mavericks now have a nearly fully healthy frontcourt, but unfortunately, P.J. Washington will miss this game with an illness. He joins Kyrie Irving (left knee ACL surgery), Dante Exum (left hand fracture), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery) as out for this game.
This will still be the first time Dereck Lively II and Anthony Davis get to share the court, which should be exciting news for Mavs fans. Davis has always preferred playing power forward, and with Lively and Daniel Gafford back in the fold, Davis shouldn't have to play the center too often, as long as everyone is healthy.
Atlanta and Dallas will tip around 7:30 p.m. CST in the American Airlines Center.
