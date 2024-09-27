Dallas Basketball

Mark Cuban Reveals Biggest Difference Between Him and Jerry Jones

The two legendary owners in Dallas see different ways to run their organizations

Austin Veazey

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban celebrates after winning the Western Confrerence Championship against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones have always had hands-on approaches to running their teams. Before Cuban sold his majority share of the Mavs last season, he was very involved in the key decision-making, whether deciding who to draft or who to prioritize in free agency. However, Cuban believes there is a big difference between the way he runs a team and how Jones runs the Cowboys.

Cuban recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast and talked about the differences between the two owners.

"The difference between us is Jerry saw the whole thing as a business," Cuban said. "When he talks about running this thing as a business and as a football team, he's usually right. And they've gone 12-5, like three straight years. So, it's not like they suck. You know how hard it is to get over the hump. It takes some luck. I just think you have to give more credit to luck. Because luck has more impact than probably anything I could do or anything Jerry could do."

Jerry Jones purchased the Cowboys in 1989 and won three Super Bowls in the 1990s. However, they haven't made it to even a conference championship game since winning the Super Bowl in 1995. That's almost 30 years without serious playoff success. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have three NBA Finals appearances in that time frame, losing to the Miami Heat in 2006 and the Boston Celtics in 2024, but were victorious in 2011 over Miami.

Cuban is right in that luck plays a major role in winning. Players have to stay healthy, matchups in the postseason matter, officiating can often swing one way or another, and sometimes, players just have bad performances. If Luka Doncic had been 100% healthy in the playoffs, they could've put up a better series against the Celtics.

The Cowboys have had horrendous postseason luck recently, spanning from the Dez Bryant catch controversy against the Green Bay Packers and Dak Prescott throwing two interceptions in each of his last two playoff games.

