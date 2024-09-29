Dallas Mavericks Prospect Makes Number Change
The Dallas Mavericks will soon return to the hardwood, as will the rest of the NBA, as training camp starts on October 1st. Teams are submitting camp rosters and getting underway for a near season.
With the Mavericks revealing their training camp roster -- which marks the beginning of a new era with Klay Thompson in town -- a young forward made a jersey number change.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper, previously sporting No. 18, will now wear No. 8 heading into his second season in the NBA.
Right now, there's not much to know about Prosper. He's a 22-year-old forward who holds plenty of potential in the league. At 6-foot-8, the Mavericks forward has the chance to emerge as a three-and-D player. The potential floor-spacer didn't have an incredible rookie season in that regard, though. He converted on just 29 percent of his 3-pointers on the season.
His NBA statistics weren't incredible in year one -- which consisted of 40 games played and one start -- but Prosper thrived in the G-League. While it doesn't completely prove his potential, it does hold some merit. He averaged 18.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while converting on 43 percent of the 5.3 3-point attempts per game for the Texas Legends.
Heading into year two, Prosper's services certainly won't be a need, as he will be depth for the squad. The Mavericks bolstered their roster following an NBA Finals appearance. Should the 22-year-old forward have to play, though, he'll do so and be a serviceable player alongside a core of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Thompson. He'll knock down 3-pointers while playing stout defense, fitting right into the team's system.
