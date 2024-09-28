Mark Cuban Believes Superteam Era is Over
It's a new era in the NBA focused on building teams with depth. You still need one of the best players in the NBA, but the focus is surrounding him with one more star on a max contract and then quality depth. As Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban said recently, the superteam era is over.
Cuban appeared on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast this week, talking about a variety of topics, including how the era of the "Big Three" is no longer.
"[Superteams] don't really work," Cuban said to Sharpe. "It's going to be a lot harder now with the new CBA... They have this first apron and second apron. If you have three maxed-out players, you're right there by the time you have 15 guys, you're over the second apron. If you stay at the second apron... you can't trade [your first-round pick], and the second year, if you're over, you move to the end of the draft... It's hard to build a team... It's going to be harder and harder and harder for teams to have a 'Big Three' that are all maxed out... If you go for it and you have three maxed-out players and it doesn't work, I mean, look at the Clippers. They had three amazing maxed-out players, and injuries got in the way. It's going to be really hard to keep a team together like that."
Cuban also mentioned that it's important to have All-Star caliber players on rookie deals or cheaper contracts so you can pay more for veteran talents. He believes he has that on the Mavericks now with Dereck Lively II, and with some tinkering around the edges, it allowed them to bring in Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall.
Some teams are still trying to run out Big Threes, like the Phoenix Suns with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, but they were swept in the first round of the playoffs last year. The smarter teams have been building around two superstars. The Mavs did it with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Lakers won a championship a few years ago with LeBron James and Anthony Davis surrounded by quality role players, and the Boston Celtics have built championship-level teams around Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
