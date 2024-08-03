Mavericks' Klay Thompson Looks Great During Pickup Basketball Game
All-time great guard Klay Thompson could be in for a bounce-back season after a down year.
After an illustrious 13 seasons -- though sidelined during two of those with injuries -- with the Golden State Warriors, Thompson departed from the club, officially marking the end of the dynasty. He took his talents to Dallas, joining the Mavericks as he seeks to bounce back while competing for a fifth NBA championship.
In a recently released offseason video, Thompson seems to be looking sharp ahead of his first season not with the Warriors.
Thompson, a future Hall of Famer, has been an elite shot-maker throughout his career. There's a reason he's been a key player in a team that won four titles while also winning 73 games in a single regular season.
Still, the ending to his tenure in the Bay Area wasn't the brightest despite the fact that his No. 11 will likely be hanging in the rafters when he decides to hang the shoes up. Fans continually made a mockery of Thompson and it was quite a sour ending after the team's season ended in the Play-In Tournament.
Now, Thompson gets the chance to bounce back while getting what seems to be a much-needed change of scenery. He'll have the opportunity to make a large impact, too.
The Mavericks are fresh off an NBA Finals appearance. They lost in five games at the hands of a loaded Boston Celtics squad -- and a lack of offense proved to be an issue in the championship series.
Thompson happens to be an incredible offensive player, even if his defense has taken a step back in recent years. Playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Thompson will be able to get plenty of clean looks from beyond the arc while providing shooting gravity to make life easier for the two elite scorers.
The Mavericks are going to be among the more intriguing teams to follow heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
