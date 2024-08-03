Former Dallas Mavericks Guard Ends Retirement, Signs With French Club
After a two-year hiatus, a recent former Dallas Mavericks draft pick is back in action.
Tyrell Terry, who the Mavericks selected 31st overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, retired in December of 2022 citing mental health reasons. He is now returning to the sport, signing with Limoges Cercle Saint-Pierre, a professional club in France in the Pro A league.
Terry played one season at Stanford, averaging 14.6 PPG and hitting 62 three-pointers on 40.8% efficiency. He drew comparisons to C.J. McCollum and Seth Curry going into the draft but could never solidify himself as an NBA player like the Mavericks would have hoped.
After only spending one season in Dallas, Terry was waived and signed a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. He made enough of an impression there to sign a two-way contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season but was waived following the season and would never play in the NBA again. He only played in 13 NBA games for 59 minutes and scored 13 points.
The 2020 NBA Draft certainly didn't go as the Mavericks wanted. They came away with Josh Green in the first round and Terry and Tyler Bey in the second round. Green became a useful 3&D played for them on their run to the NBA Finals this season but could never break into a consistent starting role and was traded as part of the Klay Thompson sign-and-trade this offseason. Terry was waived after one season and Bey was only on a two-way contract. They missed out on players such as Desmond Bane (30th overall), Tre Jones (41st), and Isaiah Joe (49th).
