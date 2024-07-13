Former Warriors Star on Klay Thompson Signing With Mavericks: 'I Hate To See it'
The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a big move this offseason, bringing in former Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson on a 3-year, $50 million deal. The Mavs are hopeful he can provide the spacing and shooting ability necessary to lift them to an NBA Championship. They were close this year, losing in five games to the Boston Celtics, and bringing in the four-time champion to play alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving looks great on paper.
Not everyone loves the transaction, especially those who played for the Warriors. Baron Davis, a former All-Star who played with the Warriors on the infamous "We Believe" team that upset the Mavs in 2007, recently appeared on the "Draymond Green Podcast" and discussed Thompson's signing in Dallas.
“I hate to see it,” Davis said. “Because y’all were babies and it's similar to how we feel about Kobe [Bryant] here in LA because you watch people go from young men to men to superstars to legends. So I wish Klay the best because I’m a Klay fan.
“I’m a player fan first so whatever the player wants to do, I support it. But as a Warriors fan and what he meant to the Warriors, I just hope they do the documentary, do the welcome back, just honor the man the way he’s supposed to. But, sh-- man, the dynasty is over… this is not the storybook ending that is supposed to happen.”
Baron Davis had a solid career, making two All-Star games and an All-NBA team in 2004, but he has a lot of love for the Warriors despite spending only three and a half seasons in the Bay Area. His run with the "We Believe" team is one of the more memorable NBA moments in the 2000s, even if Dallas fans would like to forget it.
Thompson made five All-Star game appearances in his 13 years with the Warriors and he was hopeful he could close his career out with the only franchise he's ever played for alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Unfortunately for them, the Warriors' front office didn't make him feel like a priority and he chose the chance to try and win a ring in Dallas instead.
