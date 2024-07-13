How To Watch: Dallas Mavericks Vs. Utah Jazz 2024 NBA Summer League
The Dallas Mavericks kick off their 2024 Summer League action on Saturday night, starting with the Utah Jazz. 2023 First-Round pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper highlights a roster that includes 2024 Second-Round pick Melvin Ajinca, which will be a good test for how far Prosper has developed. He performed well in the G-League last season but the Mavs are hoping he's progressed enough to be a part of the rotation next season. Dominating the Summer League, like great second-year players are supposed to do, would be a great start for Prosper.
While Dallas' roster is mainly filled with unproven names and undrafted rookies, the Jazz have plenty of former first-round picks on their 2024 Summer League roster, including 2023's Brice Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks, 2019's Darius Bazley, and 2024's Isaiah Collier and Cody Williams. They also have highly-touted second-round picks like Kyle Filipowski. The Jazz will likely be one of the favorites to win this year's Summer League in Las Vegas.
READ MORE: After Mavericks Trade, Josh Green Sees Significant Potential with Hornets
Game 1 of the Mavericks' Summer League will tip off around 9:30 p.m. CST from the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is connected to the Thomas & Mack Center. The game will be shown on NBA TV and ESPN+, as well as on Mavs.com.
The Mavericks are led by coach Jared Dudley, who is the head coach for their Summer League team for the second year in a row. He will have his hands full in this game coaching against a talented Utah Jazz squad. The Summer League is more for seeing their prospects first-hand and we should expect to see plenty of Olivier-Maxence Prosper, A.J. Lawson, and Melvin Ajinca over the next two weeks.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Receive Brutal Draw for 2024 In-Season Tournament, Emirates NBA Cup
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter