Nico Harrison reveals first impression of Cooper Flagg

The Mavericks GM talked about initial his thoughts on the Duke phenom.

Keenan Womack

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks selected elite two-way forward Cooper Flagg with the first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, helping the franchise to define itself in the post-Luka Doncic era. A team that wants to focus on defense, the Mavericks landed the perfect cornerstone around whom they can build a winning roster based on locking opposing teams down.

A highly decorated high school and collegiate player, Flagg was Naismith Player of the Year as a freshman at Duke, only the fourth freshman player to ever accomplish that feat, along with Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, and Kevin Durant. His ability to create turnovers as well as be an offensive centerpiece makes him one of the most highly anticipated prospects in NBA history.

At his introductory press conference, embattled Mavericks GM Nico Harrison talked about his first impressions of the Blue Devils star, a prospect that he was not confident Dallas would be able to land until the night of the draft lottery.

"Wow, it would be great to have the no. 1 pick...[We didn't think] we would have a chance to draft him. I didn't put too much stock into it. It was more of a dream."

Harrison, a highly controversial figure in Mavericks circles, was honest about the situation with Flagg, underlining how important it was that Dallas had the luck it did in the lottery. If not for securing the top pick, the team would likely be in a much different situation than it is currently, and fans would still be holding out on supporting the city's premier basketball operation.

Regardless of the past, Mavericks fans can look forward to the future and root for the players, even if they don't respect the front office.

Keenan Womack
