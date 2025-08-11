What will Dereck Lively II look like on Mavericks without Luka Doncic?
As the Dallas Mavericks move from the Luka Doncic era into the Cooper Flagg era, the moniker "defense wins championships," which was widely mocked during the swap with the Lakers, has become the operative phrase for the franchise's future.
There may not be a player more solely focused on defense than third-year center Dereck Lively II, the Mavericks' 2023 first-round draft pick out of Duke, whose entire upside is predicated upon his innate ability to protect the rim.
Along with center Daniel Gafford, Lively II helped the Mavericks turn one of the worst paint-defending units in the NBA into one of the best. Though the numbers don't pop off the page for either center (aside from field-goal percentage), their effect on the team's morale defensively completely shifted the culture last season.
Their presence helped Dallas reach its first NBA Finals in 13 years when they won the Western Conference in 2024. Though they lost in just five games to the Boston Celtics, it was clear that the team had a future in competing for championships – at least, for the time being.
Then, February 2 happened: GM Nico Harrison traded the offensive engine of the entire operation to the Lakers in one of the most shocking trades in professional sports history, sending five-time First-Team All-NBA point guard Luka Doncic out West for veteran center Anthony Davis. Though Dallas ended up with the top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and selected two-way phenom Cooper Flagg, fans were and still are shocked and angered by the situation.
Missing someone like Doncic will no doubt have an effect on Lively II's offensive production, as the majority of his field goal attempts came on lobs from the Slovenian superstar. While he will almost certainly see a dip in scoring, Lively II's impact must remain the same on the defensive end if this team is to continue to compete in the Western Conference.
Injuries Have Been a Big Part of Lively's Career
Lively II was also a near catastrophic casualty of the front office's decision to fire head trainer Casey Smith and hire unqualified trainers in his place. He had what turned out to be a stress fracture misdiagnosed, and was nearly sent to play on the injury anyway in January before sitting out the next two months.
Injuries have been a part of Lively II's story – just recently, he had surgery to repair bone spurs in his foot. He played in just 36 games last season, and will be undergoing rehab to the affected areas. While he is expected to participate in training camp, it's worth noting that he is prone to missing time.
Regardless of these factors, Dallas needs Lively II to be a major part of this upcoming season's roster. If he can continue to be a defensive stalwart and even mentor fellow Duke draftee Cooper Flagg, he will be a massive part of the future of this organization.
