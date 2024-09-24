Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares Hilarious Kyrie Irving Story
Kyrie Irving has been one of the hottest stars in the NBA for over a decade. Once hoisting plenty of time while playing limited time at Duke, the No. 1 overall pick has had an illustrious career. The current Dallas Mavericks star is still regarded as one of the most skilled players in the entire NBA.
Milwaukee Bucks superstar, two-time MVP, and NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo recently told a hilarious story regarding Irving, though it came while the star guard was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Antetokounmpo's "welcome to the NBA" moment as he walked onto the hardwood for warmups in his first-ever NBA game, and he saw Irving in the arena.
"Went out there to do the pregame warmup, and all of a sudden I see Kyrie Irving coming out. This is my first game EVER. I was just playing Kyrie Irving on 2k the year before," Antetokounmpo explained. "I think he gave us like 40 [points]."
Irving is an explosive scorer, as he can get hot in a hurry. At the time, the two were Eastern Conference foes, and guarding Irving is one of the most difficult tasks in the NBA for any defender.
It makes sense that Antetokounmpo would be using Irving in the video game. His incredible skill and scoring ability make him an intriguing player to use in the game.
Now, the Mavericks are benefitting from the services Irving provides. Having won an NBA Championship with the Cavaliers, the former No. 1 overall pick now chases the same feat with Dallas. As Luka Doncic's co-star, the two reached the NBA Finals a year ago. They look to return to the NBA Finals again this season, this time raising the franchise's second banner.
