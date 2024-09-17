The Facts - and Fiction - of Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Mavericks
Rumors have been swirling on Twitter/X about a possible Giannis Antetokounmpo signing in Dallas if the Milwaukee Bucks were to struggle to get to another championship this year, but they are just rumors for a reason, as there are several obstacles in the way to prevent such a signing from happening.
For one thing, Antetokounmpo isn't an unrestricted free agent until 2027, and it would require the star to request a trade in order for him to leave Milwaukee, where he won a championship in 2021. The franchise also added Damian Lillard last offseason, giving Antetokounmpo an elite running mate.
READ MORE: ESPN Expert Makes Bold Mavericks Prediction
The simple numbers don't add up, either. When looking at cap space, having two players on contracts like Luka Doncic's and Antetokounmpo's would severely restrict the franchise's ability to supplement the roster with additional pieces. As good as the pair would be, there have been many instances of failed super teams due to the fact that they lack elite role players.
Given that Kyrie Irving will be a free agent in the 2025 class, it is more realistic to think that if he departs, the contract could work, but even then, Antetokounmpo is set to make $54 million, then $58 million, then $62 million in the next three years. As much as the Mavericks are paying Irving, his contract doesn't touch those numbers, as his deal is in the $40 million range this season. Plus, they may re-sign Irving anyway.
As fun as it is to imagine the possibility of a Luka Doncic-Giannis Antetokounmpo pick-and-roll and the havoc the two would wreak in transition, the actual facts of the case don't point to this being a realistic fantasy. It's in fact much more likely that Antetokounmpo re-signs once again with the team that drafted him for a confluence of reasons, not the least of which is that the Bucks will be able to offer him more money than any other team will.
Any trade is also unlikely, as the Mavericks do not have what would be needed to acquire a player of Antetokounmpo's stature; frankly, they do not have a ton of draft capital, and even if they did, it would be a difficult sell for the Bucks to trade their most important player in franchise history.
The NBA will probably have to keep dreaming about Giannis Antetokounmpo landing anywhere other than the team that drafted him in Milwaukee.
READ MORE: Klay Thompson Believes Mavericks 'Can Do Something Special'
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason.
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.