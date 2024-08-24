Performance Rewind: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving Shine to End Rockets' Win Streak
The Houston Rockets came into their March 31 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks riding high, winners of 11 straight games, and having completely flipped their season from nine games under .500 to two games over. Though they were essentially out of playoff contention, they were fighting for a possible chance at a play-in, and the momentum they had garnered over the prior month was palpable.
This didn't matter, however, as the Mavericks went nuclear from the three-point line, hitting 24 of them in the game. As the Rockets switched ball screens, Luka Doncic hunted mismatches, attacking players like Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet. He also scored against a better defender, like Amen Thompson, out of isolation and terrorized the Houston defense in transition.
Doncic's first quarter was nothing short of spectacular, as he showed off his full repertoire on offense by scoring 22 points as well as displaying some dazzling passes. In one such instance, he drove the lane off of a high pick-and-roll, and as he left the ground to attempt a shot, he hit a skip pass to the weak side where Dante Exum was open for a shot from beyond the arc, which he hit.
For the game, Doncic was a blistering 18-for-30 from the field, averaging 1.306 points per possession while scoring 47 total points on a 75% effective field goal rate. He also had 12 rebounds and seven assists, but he wasn't the only Maverick with a hot hand against the Rockets. Kyrie Irving also had quite the night scoring 24 points and matching Doncic's assist total. He had just one turnover compared to his seven dimes, and though he wasn't quite as efficient as Doncic was, he still had a true shooting rate of 60.4% and scored 1.220 points per possession.
Doncic's gravity helped to create enough space to get everyone involved on offense, as four Mavericks scored in double figures. P.J. Washington had 12 points and hit three of his five three-point attempts, while Exum had another 13 off the bench. One of the more impressive shots was an underhanded three-point attempt to beat the shot clock in the third quarter, which can be seen below.
The performance stood out amongst other great Doncic outings in that his efficiency was completely through the roof – he hit nine of 16 attempted shots from beyond the arc, most of which were step-back attempts out of isolations or high pick-and-rolls. His 47 led all scorers in the game, 19 more than the next-closest player Jabari Smith Jr. who had 28.
The game was an excellent illustration of the unenviable position in which Doncic leaves defenses. They have to decide whether to switch on screens and let him dissect the defense with his passing or to let him work isolated against an overmatched defender.
It was the ninth-highest-scoring game of his career and his second-highest point total against the Rockets, behind only his 50-point explosion against Houston in December of 2022. Hopefully, he can replicate this kind of performance throughout the year, which will need to happen if the Mavericks want to continue to compete for championships.
