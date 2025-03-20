P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson stepping up for Mavs

Dallas Basketball

The Dallas Mavericks are getting important contributions from some of their key players.

Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have needed people to step up amidst the heap of injuries that have consumed the roster.

Among those who have been key to the team staying afloat are Klay Thompson and P.J. Washington, whose veteran experience is coming in at a key time for the Mavericks.

ESPN insider Tim MacMahon praised the pair for their play over the last few games.

PJ Washingto
Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Veterans stepping up for Mavs

"Forward P.J. Washington impressed in his return Sunday after missing the previous two weeks due to a sprained ankle. Washington scored 29 points on 11-of-17 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds in a home loss to the 76ers. He joins Klay Thompson as the only regular starters available for the injury-riddled Mavs," MacMahon writes.

If the Mavericks are going to compete for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament, they are going to need Thompson and Washington to continue playing at the standard that they have set out for themselves.

