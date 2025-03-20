P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson stepping up for Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks have needed people to step up amidst the heap of injuries that have consumed the roster.
Among those who have been key to the team staying afloat are Klay Thompson and P.J. Washington, whose veteran experience is coming in at a key time for the Mavericks.
ESPN insider Tim MacMahon praised the pair for their play over the last few games.
Veterans stepping up for Mavs
"Forward P.J. Washington impressed in his return Sunday after missing the previous two weeks due to a sprained ankle. Washington scored 29 points on 11-of-17 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds in a home loss to the 76ers. He joins Klay Thompson as the only regular starters available for the injury-riddled Mavs," MacMahon writes.
If the Mavericks are going to compete for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament, they are going to need Thompson and Washington to continue playing at the standard that they have set out for themselves.
