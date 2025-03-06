Dallas Basketball

Should Mavericks hit reset button after Kyrie Irving injury?

Kyrie Irving's injury has the Dallas Mavericks in a bind after treading water with Anthony Davis being out and Luka Doncic being traded.

Jan 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving reacts on the bench during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are preparing for life without star guard Kyrie Irving, who tore his ACL earlier this week.

CBS Sports writer Jasmyn Wimbish believes Irving's injury could trigger a rebuild for the Mavericks.

Kyrie's injury changes everything

"If Irving can't return until March 2026, then the Mavericks are in store for another season where tanking might be the best option," Wimbish writes. "The whole reason Harrison went out and got Davis was to create a dynamic pairing with Irving, but with the latter out of the picture for what could be a year, now what?

"Tanking isn't just the best option, it's the only option at this rate for the Mavericks. And the fact that this is where the team's at just nine months removed from an NBA Finals appearance makes that reality even more bleak."

These decisions won't have to be made until the end of the regular season, but things are looking very bleak for the Mavericks moving forward.

