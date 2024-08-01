The 5 Best Luka Doncic Moments From the 2023-24 Dallas Mavericks Season
It was a memorable year for the Dallas Mavericks, as they won 50 games on their way to the NBA Finals. It was even more memorable for superstar Luka Doncic who posted MVP-caliber numbers by averaging 33.9 PPG, 9.8 APG, and 9.2 RPG. He'd finish third in MVP behind Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander but that didn't stop Doncic from lifting his team through the Western Conference playoffs.
With Doncic not participating in the Olympics, he now has time to recover from the various ailments that plagued him throughout the playoffs, but that also gives us time to recap his best moments from the 2023-24 season.
Before starting, an honorable mention has to be given to this absurd shot he hit against the Houston Rockets late in the season.
5. 20 Points In First Quarter of Western Conference Finals Clincher
This game gave the same vibes as the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals clincher against the Phoenix Suns, where Luka Doncic came out with guns blazing to put no doubt on the game. He dropped 20 points against the Timberwolves in Game 5 in the first quarter, shooting 8/11 from the floor, on his way to 36 points as the Mavs advanced to their first NBA Finals since 2011.
4. 50 & 15 On Christmas Day Against the Suns
While Kyrie Irving dealt with injuries in the middle of the season, Doncic had games of insane magnitude, including this 50-point and 15-assist outing against the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day. Doncic joined Bernard King, Wilt Chamberlain, and Rick Barry as the only players with 50+ points in a Christmas Day game.
3. Ridiculous Circus Shot Over Former Teammate Sinks Brooklyn Nets
The Luka Magic was alive early in this season as he hit this insane circus shot over former Maverick Dorian Finney-Smith in the final minute of the first home game of the season, which would prove to be the game-winner.
2. 73 Points Against the Atlanta Hawks
Another example of Doncic's brilliance in Irving's absence, Doncic achieved the most efficient 70-point game in NBA history against the Atlanta Hawks while shooting 25/33. They needed every point too, as the Mavs hung on to win 128-123. He added 10 rebounds and 7 assists in this game as well.
1. Game-Winner Over Rudy Gobert To Take A 2-0 Lead in Western Conference Finals
Doncic had the defensive player of the year shaking and baking as the Slovenian forced the switch onto the big man and stepped back to his right to sink the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. His epic tirade at Rudy Gobert after the shot only cemented his psychopathic energy on the court and put the Mavs in the driver's seat to win the West.
