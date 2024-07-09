Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Says He Is 'Over' Loss to Dallas Mavericks in Playoffs
The Dallas Mavericks made a surprising run to the NBA Finals this season, entering the Playoffs as the 5th seed and defeating three 50-win teams before losing to Boston in the championship.
During that run, the Mavs defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves and budding superstar Anthony Edwards in the Western Conference Finals, who took down the reigning champion Denver Nuggets the round before. It was only the Timberwolves' second-ever trip to the WCF.
Despite that disappointing loss, Edwards insists he's over it.
In an interview with Yahoo! Sports before the USA Basketball camp, Edwards was asked if a loss like the one to the Mavs sticks with him.
"That sh-- gone. I can't do nothing about it," Edwards stated, "I can't go back and replay it, it's over. We lost. All I'm thinking about is if we get back there, what [are] we gonna do? It's over with."
He also swears that the loss won't be an extra motivating factor, saying "When you lose, you're motivated. If you lose and you're not motivated, it's a problem."
The Mavericks dismantled the Timberwolves in five games, sending them home early despite being the favorites going into the series. People were ready to crown Edwards as the next face of the league, but he wasn't quite ready for that stage just yet, shooting a career playoff-series-low 43% from the field against Dallas. His 24.6 PPG in the WCF was also the lowest-scoring series in his young career.
People see the Timberwolves as a rising power because of Edwards' youth, but they also have an older point guard in Mike Conley while Rudy Gobert isn't getting any younger. In a Western Conference with Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and more, it's a difficult place to win and Minnesota is doing everything they can to have a seat at the table when it's all said and done.
If Dallas has anything to say about it though, they'll keep Minnesota out of contention. The Mavericks were able to beat the Wolves because of their dynamic scoring duo of Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Outside of Edwards, Minnesota didn't have a reliable secondary scoring option they could turn to when needed.
