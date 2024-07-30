Dallas Basketball

Proposed Trade Sends Fan Favorite Back to the Dallas Mavericks

Would the Brooklyn Nets accept this trade?

Austin Veazey

Oct 27, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives on Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Mavericks have mostly finalized their roster after agreeing to a one-year deal with Spencer Dinwiddie last week to use their 15th spot. That isn't stopping the trade machine from bringing up suggestions though.

Bleacher Report has suggested a trade to bring back fan-favorite Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Maxi Kleber and a 2025 first-round pick (top ten protected). The Nets likely think they could get more out of Finney-Smith seeing that they got five first-round picks and a pick swap for Mikal Bridges, but they could do right by Finney-Smith and send him back to Dallas.

Finney-Smith was with the Mavericks from 2016 until the trade for Kyrie Irving at the 2023 trade deadline. As an undrafted free agent, he made his mark by turning into a 3&D player. By the time he left the Mavs, he was shooting over 39% from three-point range. Since the trade to the Nets though, he's shot just 33.7% from deep. Life without Luka Doncic can be difficult.

The idea of trading him for Maxi Kleber is enticing though. Kleber's $11 million contract is bloated given his production and he's been hurt often in the playoffs. He offers good defensive versatility but Finney-Smith could fill the same role.

