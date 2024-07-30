Proposed Trade Sends Fan Favorite Back to the Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have mostly finalized their roster after agreeing to a one-year deal with Spencer Dinwiddie last week to use their 15th spot. That isn't stopping the trade machine from bringing up suggestions though.
Bleacher Report has suggested a trade to bring back fan-favorite Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Maxi Kleber and a 2025 first-round pick (top ten protected). The Nets likely think they could get more out of Finney-Smith seeing that they got five first-round picks and a pick swap for Mikal Bridges, but they could do right by Finney-Smith and send him back to Dallas.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Dante Exum Nears Olympic Return After Compound Dislocation of Finger
Finney-Smith was with the Mavericks from 2016 until the trade for Kyrie Irving at the 2023 trade deadline. As an undrafted free agent, he made his mark by turning into a 3&D player. By the time he left the Mavs, he was shooting over 39% from three-point range. Since the trade to the Nets though, he's shot just 33.7% from deep. Life without Luka Doncic can be difficult.
The idea of trading him for Maxi Kleber is enticing though. Kleber's $11 million contract is bloated given his production and he's been hurt often in the playoffs. He offers good defensive versatility but Finney-Smith could fill the same role.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Dwight Powell Helps Canada To Olympic Opener Victory Against Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter