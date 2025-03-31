Two Mavericks starters upgraded on injury report against Nets
The Dallas Mavericks injury report for their game against the Brooklyn Nets dropped earlier, and a few players of note are going to be available for Dallas tonight, including Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Caleb Martin (right hip strain), and Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain).
Gafford, who hasn't played since February 10th, will return tonight, immediately providing benefits as a play finisher and paint protector defensively.
Dereck Lively (right ankle stress fracture), Dante Exum (right hand fracture), Kyrie Irving (ACL tear), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist sprain) remain out. Though they are injured, it is not as bad as it has been recently, as they now get two key pieces back in their front court.
These two players are not just important because they fill a positional need – they are arguably the two best players left on the roster, especially considering that Dereck Lively II is out for an extended period of time and Kyrie Irving is out for several more months.
Though Davis has struggled with injury throughout the last few years of his career, it appears that he will be more patient this time around and not rush himself back into playing. He admitted in an interview recently that he regretted how he managed his health when first debuting for the Mavericks, and will play things more slowly.
For the Nets, Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Johnson (back), De'Anthony Melton (knee(, Day'Ron Sharpe (knee), and Cam Thomas (hamstring) will all be out. As banged up as Dallas has been, it seems Brooklyn may be more so for this particular contest.
The game will tip at 7:30 CST.
