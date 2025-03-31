Dallas Basketball

Two Mavericks starters upgraded on injury report against Nets

Both teams are dealing with several players on the list, but Dallas is getting a couple of big names back.

Keenan Womack

Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and center Daniel Gafford (21) celebrates after Davis dunks the ball during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and center Daniel Gafford (21) celebrates after Davis dunks the ball during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks injury report for their game against the Brooklyn Nets dropped earlier, and a few players of note are going to be available for Dallas tonight, including Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Caleb Martin (right hip strain), and Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain).

Gafford, who hasn't played since February 10th, will return tonight, immediately providing benefits as a play finisher and paint protector defensively.

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford
Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) warms up before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dereck Lively (right ankle stress fracture), Dante Exum (right hand fracture), Kyrie Irving (ACL tear), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist sprain) remain out. Though they are injured, it is not as bad as it has been recently, as they now get two key pieces back in their front court.

These two players are not just important because they fill a positional need – they are arguably the two best players left on the roster, especially considering that Dereck Lively II is out for an extended period of time and Kyrie Irving is out for several more months.

Though Davis has struggled with injury throughout the last few years of his career, it appears that he will be more patient this time around and not rush himself back into playing. He admitted in an interview recently that he regretted how he managed his health when first debuting for the Mavericks, and will play things more slowly.

For the Nets, Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Johnson (back), De'Anthony Melton (knee(, Day'Ron Sharpe (knee), and Cam Thomas (hamstring) will all be out. As banged up as Dallas has been, it seems Brooklyn may be more so for this particular contest.

The game will tip at 7:30 CST.

Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

