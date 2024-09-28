Dallas Mavericks Announce Full Training Camp Roster
The Dallas Mavericks are set to tip off training camp in Las Vegas on October 1st and look forward to building off the momentum they established in last year's postseason run. The Mavericks have released their full camp roster to lead up to training camp.
READ MORE: Mavs' Opening Opponent Will be Shorthanded to Start Season
A few of the notable weight changes include Kyrie Irving dropping down to 191 pounds after being listed at 195 pounds last year, Olivier-Maxence Prosper dropping from 230 pounds last year to 215 pounds this year, and Dereck Lively II bulking up from 230 pounds to 234 pounds. For everyone wanting a noticeable Luka Doncic change, he's been training back in Slovenia and hasn't made it back to the United States yet, so they likely kept his measurables the same.
The Mavericks still have a decision to make regarding Markieff Morris and A.J. Lawson. Both players are on non-guaranteed deals, and Dallas currently sits with 16 roster spots filled. One of them is likely to go following training camp, and Lawson seems to be the likelier candidate, given Morris' value as a locker room leader.
They do have a two-way roster spot open, which could either be used if Lawson is waived or if one of the younger players, like Jamarion Sharp or Jazian Gortman, impresses them enough. Brandon Williams and Kessler Edwards are currently their two-way players, and teams are allowed up to three two-way players now.
Dallas will be in Vegas for training camp through October 4th and then return to Dallas for their first preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 7th.
READ MORE: Former Mavs Executive Slams ESPN Over Recent Dismissal
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter