Dallas Basketball

Recapping Mavericks' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp

The Dallas Mavericks had a busy offseason following their run to the NBA Finals

Austin Veazey

Feb 22, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are getting set to tip off training camp in Las Vegas on October 1st. They announced their full training camp roster on Friday, highlighting all the new team additions. With a busy offseason following their run to the NBA Finals, here's a look at all the major moves the Mavs made for the 2024-25 season.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Prospect Makes Number Change

1. Dumped Tim Hardaway Jr.'s Salary to Acquire Quentin Grimes

Tim Hardaway Jr
Mar 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Mavericks needed to unload some salary this offseason to get under the first tax apron and to open up the full mid-level exception. To do so, they sent Tim Hardaway Jr. and three future second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons to acquire Quentin Grimes. Grimes is a young 3&D guard who has dealt with some injuries already in his career. Dallas hopes he can be a quality bench option.

2. Mavericks Lose Out On Their Biggest Offseason Priority

Derrick Jones Jr
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) warms up before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Derrick Jones Jr. was called the team's biggest offseason priority by GM Nico Harrison after being the primary defender for the Mavs throughout the playoffs. A late agent change for Jones made negotiations difficult, and Dallas went in a different direction. Jones signed a contract with the LA Clippers for a 3-year, $30 million, where he'll have a chance to start after losing Paul George.

3. Enter "The Knife"

Naji Marshal
Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

To fill in the Derrick Jones Jr.-sized hole, the Mavericks quickly shifted to former New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall, a.k.a "The Knife," signing him to a 3-year, $27 million deal. He's an extremely versatile defender and shot a career-best from three-point range last year. While he likely won't start like Jones did, he'll be a key piece for the Mavs.

4. Klay Thompson Acquired in Six-Team Sign-and-Trade

Klay Thompso
Feb 22, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) screams during warmups against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In what could be the biggest free agency acquisition in franchise history, the Mavericks pried four-time champion and future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson away from the Golden State Warriors. To make the transaction work, they had to send Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets, but Thompson will provide the shooting ability Dallas was desperately missing in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. GM Harrison believes it's the piece they need to win a championship.

5. Spencer Dinwiddie Returns

Spencer Dinwiddi
Dec 21, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) reacts after being charged with an offensive foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Spencer Dinwiddie was a key member of the Mavericks team that made the run to the 2022 Western Conference Finals but was traded away in the Kyrie Irving trade. After having the option to return last year once he was waived from the Toronto Raptors, he ended up joining the LA Lakers. Now, he's back in Dallas, hoping to recapture some of the magic he had backing up Luka Doncic.

READ MORE: Mavericks Conference Rival Makes Curious Trade

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News