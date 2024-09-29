Recapping Mavericks' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp
The Dallas Mavericks are getting set to tip off training camp in Las Vegas on October 1st. They announced their full training camp roster on Friday, highlighting all the new team additions. With a busy offseason following their run to the NBA Finals, here's a look at all the major moves the Mavs made for the 2024-25 season.
1. Dumped Tim Hardaway Jr.'s Salary to Acquire Quentin Grimes
The Mavericks needed to unload some salary this offseason to get under the first tax apron and to open up the full mid-level exception. To do so, they sent Tim Hardaway Jr. and three future second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons to acquire Quentin Grimes. Grimes is a young 3&D guard who has dealt with some injuries already in his career. Dallas hopes he can be a quality bench option.
2. Mavericks Lose Out On Their Biggest Offseason Priority
Derrick Jones Jr. was called the team's biggest offseason priority by GM Nico Harrison after being the primary defender for the Mavs throughout the playoffs. A late agent change for Jones made negotiations difficult, and Dallas went in a different direction. Jones signed a contract with the LA Clippers for a 3-year, $30 million, where he'll have a chance to start after losing Paul George.
3. Enter "The Knife"
To fill in the Derrick Jones Jr.-sized hole, the Mavericks quickly shifted to former New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall, a.k.a "The Knife," signing him to a 3-year, $27 million deal. He's an extremely versatile defender and shot a career-best from three-point range last year. While he likely won't start like Jones did, he'll be a key piece for the Mavs.
4. Klay Thompson Acquired in Six-Team Sign-and-Trade
In what could be the biggest free agency acquisition in franchise history, the Mavericks pried four-time champion and future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson away from the Golden State Warriors. To make the transaction work, they had to send Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets, but Thompson will provide the shooting ability Dallas was desperately missing in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. GM Harrison believes it's the piece they need to win a championship.
5. Spencer Dinwiddie Returns
Spencer Dinwiddie was a key member of the Mavericks team that made the run to the 2022 Western Conference Finals but was traded away in the Kyrie Irving trade. After having the option to return last year once he was waived from the Toronto Raptors, he ended up joining the LA Lakers. Now, he's back in Dallas, hoping to recapture some of the magic he had backing up Luka Doncic.
