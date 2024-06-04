Donovan Mitchell Named Nets 'Dream' Trade Target
The Brooklyn Nets need a jolt of energy to get them back on track, and that could come in the form of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who has been littered in trade rumors all year long.
Bleacher Report named Mitchell as the Nets' "dream" trade target.
"Pairing Mitchell with Mikal Bridges and re-signing Nic Claxton is the start of something promising, giving the Nets an alpha scorer who should enjoy being back in New York," Bleacher Report writes.
"The Nets could make some competitive offers to the Cavs, building a trade package around Cam Thomas and first-round picks owed to them from the Phoenix Suns from the Kevin Durant deal. Using Ben Simmons' expiring $40.3 million contract in trades as a salary-matcher should be a priority as well."
The Nets don't have much future draft capital, so they would likely have to sacrifice the Phoenix picks from the Kevin Durant trade in order to get this done.
This may set the Nets back even further, so it may not be the smartest move to make this deal. However, if they can wait one more summer to allow Mitchell to become a free agent, he makes a little more sense as a free agent signee. If he was able to get on board, he would be able to play at home in New York City and possibly give the Nets some of his best basketball years.
