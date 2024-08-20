How Many Games Will Nets Win?
The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 27-55 campaign, and they just traded away their best player without adding any rookies or comparable assets in the deal for Mikal Bridges.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes thinks that the Nets will struggle next season, winning just 19 games for the 2024-25 campaign.
"With a series of deals that included the Bridges blockbuster, Brooklyn regained control of its own 2024 first-round pick and is without the organization's highest-profile player from 2023-24," Hughes writes. "Few teams in recent memory have telegraphed an upcoming tank job quite like this. And if it results in the addition of a star talent like Cooper Flagg to the mix, great. In the meantime, there will be plenty of losses, in spite of whatever spunkiness Cam Thomas or Nic Claxton bring to the table."
The Nets could play spoiler to some teams and be a trap game for others, but Brooklyn will be going into a vast majority of their contests in the upcoming season as a major underdog. They will embrace the chip on their shoulder, but the facts are simple. The Nets don't have the talent to win very many games for the upcoming season, and holding the league's worst record could very well be a possibility.
