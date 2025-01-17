NBA Mock Trade: Nets Make Blockbuster Move With Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors are no strangers to the trade market this season. Both teams were expected to be heavily involved in moving assets for different reasons, with the Nets expected to sell and the Warriors expected to buy.
The two teams collided in a trade that involved former Nets guard Dennis Schroder being sent to the Warriors for a package including three second-round picks. Despite the deal, Golden State has continued to slide in the standings. After a 12-3 start to the season, the Warriors have fallen tremendously.
Nets forward Cameron Johnson has been linked to Golden State in trade talks, particularly when the two were discussing the Schroder deal. On top of that, Brooklyn's franchise star Cam Thomas was reported to be available along with the rest of the roster back in November.
Overall, it seems like the Nets are willing to move any players if it means they get back the right pieces for the future. Thomas and Johnson are two valuable scorers, with Johnson also providing good defense on the other end of the floor. Thomas is one of the best young scorers in the NBA, averaging better than 24 points per game this season.
The Warriors could be inclined to engage in trade talks with the Nets once again in order to create a blockbuster trade package that would salvage Stephen Curry's final years in the NBA. Thomas and Johnson would be great additions, and Golden State has the pieces to trade.
Warriors receive: Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson
Nets receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II, Kyle Anderson, 2026 first-round pick (unprotected), 2028 first-round pick (top-3 protected), 2026 second-round pick (via ATL), 2028 second-round pick (via ATL)
This would easily be the biggest trade of the season (pending a Jimmy Butler trade from the Miami Heat), as the Nets would take back a haul for the future in exchange for one of the best role players in the league and their franchise player. The Warriors would get as 'win-now' as you can be, get two players who combine to average 44.3 points per game.
Brooklyn gets back Jonathan Kuminga, who is likely to move on from Golden State after failing to reach a contract extension back in October 2024. He'll get a fresh start and more opportunities to lead a team under head coach Jordi Fernandez, as he's shown flashes of star talent throughout the last few seasons.
Podziemski's reputation with the Warriors flipped after a promising rookie season. This year, he's averaging 1.2-less points on 40.4% shooting from the field and 29.5% from three. It may be time for a change of scenery as well, considering he's only 21 years old and asked to be a major contributor to a playoff team.
The Nets get those two promising players along with salary filler, but the real prize comes in the form of added draft capital. Added to the already-lucrative stash would be a first-round pick in 2026 and a 2028 first-rounder that will likely go to Brooklyn, but let's assume Golden State wants some sort of protection.
Overall, the move gives Curry much-needed offensive help with some solid defense as well in the form of Johnson. This blockbuster trade is a win-win for both sides, as Brooklyn invests heavily into the draft while the Warriors go all in without acquiring an aging star.
