Nets' Drew Timme on Nic Claxton: ‘He’s Always Giving Me a Little Advice'
First-year Brooklyn Nets big Drew Timme broke down his adaptation to the NBA and which teammate he has been leaning on this week.
“I'm just that annoying kid in class that asks a million questions,” Timme said. “They say something, I'm like, ‘Look, y'all, I'm gonna need it one more time and dumbed down and slowed down a little bit.’”
Timme’s comments came following his first NBA start, in which he logged 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal. The former Gonzaga center has averaged 12.3 points, six rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 ‘stocks’ per game in six contests with the Nets.
“If you don't wanna ask [and] then you mess up, it's on you, so I'm not afraid to ask the questions and, you know, ask for a repeat,” Timme said.
The 24-year-old signed a multi-year contract with the Nets on March 28. The team did not disclose the terms of the deal. Timme was previously with the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s G League affiliate. He scored 50 points there shortly before getting called up to the Nets’ main team. Timme averaged 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 'stocks' on 57.5% from the field and 38.5% from three in 29 games with Long Island.
The Nets’ latest addition originally went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft following four seasons playing college basketball at Gonzaga. Timme's first NBA season was with the G League's Wisconsin Herd, and he was also with the Stockton Kings before arriving to the Nets organization. From college until now, Timme has adapted his game from being a strict back-to-the-basket presence into more of a pick-and-roll big who can also put the ball on the floor from the perimeter.
He described his current mentality: “Just do whatever I can to help the team, however I can.”
Timme also credited fellow big Nic Claxton for helping him adjust to the NBA. Claxton is only one year older than his new frontcourt teammate, but is finishing his sixth NBA season.
Timme said: “Usually at timeouts, Clax will come and talk to me and stuff. We’ve worked out before, even before this, so he's a really good dude, and he's always giving me a little advice or helping me with things. He's been doing a really good job about that.”
Next, the Nets (26-53) host the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center on Thursday evening. The Hawks are 37-42 for the season.