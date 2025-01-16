Rumor: Brooklyn Nets Want Two First-Round Picks and Compensation for Cam Johnson
NBA insider Jake Fischer appeared on the Bad Weather Fans Podcast on Wednesday and provided an update on the rumors linking Cam Johnson with a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets.
“I think they will move if they get two firsts and stuff is kind of what the word around the league is what [Brooklyn's] benchmark is for him,” Fischer said.
Fischer’s comments echo previous reports concerning Johnson’s trade status. Michael Scotto mentioned on Dec. 8 on the YES Network that the Nets would want at least one first-rounder in order to part ways with their best wing. He once again reported this on Dec. 31. This idea was reiterated by ClutchPoints’ Anthony Irwin on Dec. 23, as well.
The Nets have reportedly created a “bidding war” for Johnson, but Fischer also added that the 28-year-old getting dealt to another team is not a “certitude.” So far this season, Brooklyn have traded Dennis Schröder to the Golden State Warriors, and Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Fischer said that Johnson’s situation is slightly different in that he’s still 28, whereas Schröder and Finney-Smith were both 31 years old. Plus, the German point guard was on an expiring deal, while the 6-foot-7 versatile forward had a player option for the summer. The Nets have greater control over Johnson’s contract and more optionality when it comes to determining his future.
"There's definitely thought that if he stays healthy and continues to perform, that his value could actually only go up even further,” Fischer said.
Johnson is currently enjoying the best season of his career. He is averaging a career-best 19.6 points and three assists while shooting 42.8% from three on 7.6 attempts per game. Johnson is making $22.5 million this season, although he has $4.5 million in bonuses that need to be factored in when thinking about a possible trade. The Brooklyn wing is in his second year of a four-year, $94.5 million contract.
“If there's just a good first round pick on the table for him, I don't think they're going to trade him,” Fischer said.
Teams recently linked to Johnson include the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings. There were also “rumblings” about the Oklahoma City Thunder around the beginning of the year. The Warriors and Nets held talks about Johnson, per multiple reports, but the Nets’ demands were apparently “too steep.” Fischer reported on the conversations between Golden State and Brooklyn on Dec. 14.
The NBA insider also touched on the Nets’ ongoing rebuild in his appearance on the Bad Weather Fans Podcast: “Brooklyn, I don't think plans to have a years-long rebuild. I think they're going to be pragmatic and thoughtful about it.”
The Nets are currently 14-27, fresh off the worst loss in franchise history on Wednesday night — a 126-67 drubbing at the hands of the LA Clippers. Johnson did not play in that game, as he continues to return from a right ankle sprain. Up next, Brooklyn wrap up their west coast road trip with a visit to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.