Nets GM Sean Marks Discusses What He Wants to See From Michael Porter Jr. This Season

Michael Porter Jr. faces an uncertain future with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets hope last season was just an appetizer of what Porter could ultimately bring to the franchise, as he averaged nearly 25 points per game on efficient shooting splits.

Porter and Brooklyn can agree to a contract extension at any time, but Nets GM Sean Marks seems to want to see more out of MPJ before committing to extending his time in the borough.

"Great question. First and foremost, you've got to give the coaching staff a lot of credit there, not only what they did for Mike, but for the whole roster in general," Marks said.

"For us, we're looking for consistency from [Porter]. We're looking for him to take another step on the defensive end of it, rebounding. … So just become more of a complete player on the court. The other one is what can you do [in terms of] the intangibles. That's important for us in the locker room."

Money doesn't seem to be the biggest factor for Porter at this point, as he seems eager to just get the season started.

Players who tend to put up big scoring numbers on losing teams often get criticized for providing empty calories, but if you actually watched Nets games last season, you'd know Porter was just not doing that.

Porter was genuinely working off the ball, getting free on cutting and screening actions while being a threat from behind the arc and at the rim.

Porter seems eager to prove that he can score at a high level on a winning team.

"Yeah, of course. There's always more to show," Porter said. "The main thing is winning. Who cares about putting up 20-plus points a game if you're not winning? So I think I've got a lot more I want to show and prove.

"Obviously, one of the big things is being a winning player in this role. I think we can win a lot of games with me being a focal point on offense. So, we've just got to win and it'll take care of itself. But like I said before, I'm not really tripping about it. I'm just excited to play basketball and get the season rolling."

Porter's future with the Nets may not be resolved any time soon, but he might be able to force Marks's hands if he takes that next step in his game.