Aaron Gordon's Injury Status for Nuggets-Thunder Game 7
The Denver Nuggets have extended their Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the number one seed Oklahoma City Thunder to Game 7.
The Nuggets have possibly fought the hardest and longest road in the postseason, as this is their second seven-game series. Neither series could have made it to Game 7 without the help of every player in the rotation. Specifically, Aaron Gordon, who has had multiple game winners this playoffs.
Gordon has been an integral part of the Nuggets' playoff success; he has averaged 38.2 minutes, 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists a game on 49/38/85 shooting splits. This included a tip-in game-winning dunk against the LA Clippers and a go-ahead three-point shot against the OKC Thunder. Without those contributions it could be easy to say the Nuggets wouldn't be playing Game 7 on Sunday.
Unfortunately for Denver fans, the Nuggets have officially listed Aaron Gordon on the injury report for Game 7. He is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a left hamstring strain he suffered in Game 6. His status will come down to a game-time decision, and fans and his teammates alike will be hoping for the best possible outcome.
With the playoffs on the line, the Nuggets will need all hands-on deck as they take on the Thunder in their stadium in front of their fans.
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST.
