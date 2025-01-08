Inside The Nuggets

Boston Celtics Starter Ruled Out Against Denver Nuggets

The Boston Celtics have updated their injury report against the Denver Nuggets.

Oct 22, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7), guard Jrue Holiday (4) and guard Derrick White (9) react after a play against the New York Knicks in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics travel to face the Denver Nuggets for a primetime matchup on TNT on Tuesday as the last two NBA champions face off. The Celtics enter tonight as the second seed in the Eastern Conference while the Nuggets are the fourth seed in the West.

As for the marquee players in this matchup, Denver awaits the verdict on star Nikola Jokic, who has moved from PROBABLE to QUESTIONABLE with an illness. As for the Boston Celtics, stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are all good to suit up, but a recent injury update has been provided that revealed they'll be without one of their defensive stalwarts.

Jan 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) shoots inside against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Boston has announced that Derrick White has been downgraded from QUESTIONABLE to OUT with an illness. On the season, White is averaging a career-best 17.1 points per game to go along with 4.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 35 appearances.

In White's absence, one of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year favorites Payton Pritchard will likely see an increase in minutes to go along with the other wing/guard options off the bench. In White's only absence this season, Sam Hauser earned the start as the Celtics fell 115-111 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Denver will look to capitalize on Boston being without White's defense, as Nuggets starting backcourt Jamal Murray and Christian Braun are averaging 33.3 points per game combined.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM PST on TNT following the conclusion of Lakers-Mavericks.

