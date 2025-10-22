Nuggets Pick Up Options on Pair of Promising Players
The Denver Nuggets have exercised their team options on a pair of young players for the 2026-27 NBA season.
According to Katy Winge of Altitude TV, the Nuggets have picked up the options for DaRon Holmes and Julian Strawther.
"The Denver Nuggets are exercising next year’s options for both Julian Strawther and DaRon Holmes. Third-year option for Holmes, fourth-year option for Strawther."
The move to accept each option effectively keeps both guys on track with their current four-year rookie deals— a largely expected decision, and one that keeps Denver's young talent in the building for at least one more year.
Strawther and Holmes, while both saw their options accepted at the same time, enter the coming season in vastly different situations from one another.
For Holmes, he's yet to even make his official debut with the Nuggets since being drafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. The 22nd-overall pick suffered a season-ending Achilles tear before his first year even started.
However, heading into the 2025-26 campaign, he's back to full health, and clearly, the Denver brass is confident in what they've seen out of their 23-year-old forward.
As for Strawther, he's been able to get his feet wet with the Nuggets rotation across the past two seasons, and has since emerged as an interesting depth piece to watch in the second unit for the year ahead.
The 6-foot-7 wing has played 115 regular season games within his Nuggets tenure, coming off a nicely improved second season with the team. In 65 appearances and four starts, Strawther averaged a career-best 9.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game at just over 20 minutes a night.
With another summer of development under his belt and the Nuggets' staff likely to place a little more responsibility onto his plate for this season, he could see those numbers take an even further step forward for year three.
With both options accepted, it leaves Strawther primed to finish out his four-year rookie deal before he hits the negotiation table for an extension next summer, and keeps Holmes on for at least two seasons with his rookie contract to prove his place in the Nuggets' rotation, following up after a less-than-ideal year one.
