LeBron James Applauds Denver Nuggets’ Offseason Roster Upgrades
While there are a few teams that truly shook things up over the 2025 NBA offseason, the Denver Nuggets arguably won the summer.
The Nuggets added a handful of difference-makers in Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bruce Brown, bolstering their championship-caliber roster. The Nuggets were already one of the frontrunners to win the NBA Finals this season, but adding some much-needed depth pieces completely changes their outlook.
In fact, the Nuggets have gotten the stamp of approval from Los Angeles Lakers superstar and future Hall of Famer LeBron James.
LeBron James praises Denver's offseason
In a recent appearance on the "Mind the Game" podcast with Steve Nash, James had very high praise for the Nuggets' offseason moves.
"I think they had a hell of a summer," James said about the Nuggets. "You know, they've added a lot of complementary players and a lot of guys that's battle tested. I think Bruce Brown was actually on that championship team. They lost Russ (Westbrook), Michael Porter Jr., and DeAndre Jordan. But they added Valanciunas, who's a big body who's been battle tested as well. They have been reluctant to play a backup center. I don't think they'll have that problem now with Valanciunas."
Of course, the Nuggets were able to steal Valanciunas away from the Sacramento Kings by sending them Dario Saric in return, which is a major upgrade for this championship-hopeful Denver squad that needed a reliable backup for Jokic.
James and Nash also talk about the potential of Denver playing a double-big lineup with Jokic and Valanciunas sharing the floor, and how dangerous that concept is as opponents. The Nuggets have put together a very dangerous and versatile group of players, and James is likely worried about having to go against this new-look Denver team in the postseason.
Jokic and the Nuggets have taken down James and the Lakers in two of their last three playoff runs, including the 2023 postseason en route to a championship. Now, Jokic has his best supporting cast yet, so it will be a treat to see what he is capable of with this revamped roster.
The Nuggets are set to open their 2025-26 season against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
