Critical Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets continue their five-game homestand on Wendesday night against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Wednesday night's game will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams, but there is always the chance they will meet in the postseason. Denver fell short in the first meeting, which ended in a final score of 121-112. Nikola Jokic led the way with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists on 81/50/71 shooting splits, but the team fell short in the second half.
The Nuggets are heading into the game with five players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, DaRon Holmes II, and Julian Strather.
Nikola Jokic is listed as QUESTIONABLE as he deals with a left ankle impingement.
Aaron Gordon is QUESTIONABLE with a right calf injury and a left ankle sprain.
Christian Braun is probable with a left foot sprain, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, and Julian Strather is out with a left knee sprain.
The Bucks have four players listed on their report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis, and Jericho Sims.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT with a left foot sprain.
Damian Lillard is OUT with a right calf strain.
Bobby Portis is out as he serves his league suspension, and Jericho Sims is out with a right thumb UCL sprain.
The Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
