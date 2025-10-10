Denver Nuggets Are Baffled About Russell Westbrook's Free Agency
In the 2024 NBA offseason, the Denver Nuggets took a chance on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook, giving the former MVP a two-year contract with a second-year player option. Of course, at the time, the signing flew under the radar as Westbrook was counted out by most fans, but he ended up being a vital piece to Denver's 2024-25 team.
In his debut season with the Nuggets, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, making a difference on the defensive side of the ball while being a reliable veteran playmaker on offense.
The 36-year-old even had some memorable playoff moments through two rounds before the Nuggets were eliminated, helping Denver go toe to toe against two of his former teams in the LA Clippers and OKC Thunder.
However, after a strong 2024-25 season in Denver, Westbrook declined his player option to hit unrestricted free agency, and he has paid the price this offseason. With the NBA preseason in full swing, Westbrook remains unsigned, and many are wondering what his future holds, or if he has a future in the NBA at all.
Nuggets cannot believe Westbrook's situation
NBA insider Sam Amick recently joined "The Carmichael Dave Show" on Sactown Sports 1140, reporting that people in the Nuggets organization are baffled that Westbrook is still a free agent.
"I spent some time around the Nuggets recently, and I don’t know where I finally landed on their ultimate reaction to the Russell Westbrook experience. But there were people within the Nuggets organization who, even with the difficulties Russ presented personality-wise, very plainly stated: ‘It’s bonkers that he’s not employed. He’s way too good to not be in the NBA.’ So, you know, we’ll see what happens there," Amick said.
Many people have expressed their disbelief over Westbrook's situation this offseason, as the former NBA MVP is undoubtedly too talented not to have a roster spot. At worst, Westbrook is a veteran leader who can give a competitive team his all for 15 minutes per game, but at his best, he can be one of the most impactful players in a playoff series.
Time will tell what Westbrook's future holds, and while this report from Amick does not necessarily mean a return to Denver is in the works, every Denver fan should be hoping that the future Hall of Famer can find a home.