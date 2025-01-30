Denver Nuggets Make Starting Lineup Change vs New York Knicks
The Denver Nuggets will head to New York for a Wednesday night contest against the Knicks, as the Nuggets are 7-3 in their last 10 games despite consecutive losses to the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves. NBA MVP candidate Nikola Jokic continues to put up historic numbers, as he'll look to start a new triple-double streak after having it broken against the Timberwolves last week.
Another reason for Denver's success has been the play of Russell Westbrook, who has thrived with an 18-7 record in the starting lineup. Ahead of their marquee matchup against the Knicks, Michael Malone has announced he'll be making a lineup change.
The Nuggets will be keeping Westbrook in the starting lineup, but inserting Aaron Gordon in favor of Christian Braun. Braun, who's having a career season entering Wednesday averaging 14.3 points per game, will now lead the Nuggets second unit like he did last season.
As for Gordon, it's his first time back in the starting lineup since Denver's Christmas Day contest against the Phoenix Suns. Gordon came down with an injury and after his return, came off the bench during the previous eight games on a minutes restriction.
While Denver could still make a trade before the February 6th trade deadline, Gordon's move to the starting lineup is a significant step up in his usage as the Nuggets look to push up the Western Conference standings toward a top-three seed.
