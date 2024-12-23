Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report
After having a somewhat successful road trip going 1-1, the Denver Nuggets now host the Phoenix Suns tonight. The Nuggets fell short in the season series last year, winning only one of three games the teams played against the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets will be looking to start this series off strong with victory at home, but the injury report may have a factor in the outcome.
The Nuggets have four players listed on the injury report: Jamal Murray, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Dario Saric.
Jamal Murray is currently listed as questionable, having a right ankle sprain.
Vlatko Cancar is out as he rehabilitates his left knee from surgery, DaRon Holmes II is out as he repairs his right Achilles tendon, and Dario Saric is probable with a left ankle sprain. Nikola Jokic is listed as available against the Suns.
The Suns have five players listed on their injury report: Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Bol Bol, Colling Gillespie, and TyTy Washington Jr.
Devin Booker is out with left groin soreness.
Grayson Allen is out with a concussion protocol, Bol Bol is out with a left knee contusion, Colling Gillespie is out due to his two-way G League contract, and TyTy Washington Jr. is also out due to his two-way G League contract.
The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns will face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.
