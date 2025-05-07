Game 2 Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Denver Nuggets have remained in Oklahoma since Monday night, as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup.
Game 1 between these two teams was another for the record books. The Nuggets trailed for most of the game, and it looked like the Thunder would protect their homecourt. However, the Nuggets would not give up so easily. Granted, some of the success was due to the Thunder executing the worst fouling while up three points management possible.
The Nuggets were able to lock in on defense in the last 2:40 of the game and hold the Thunder to scoring only four points, ending in a final score of 121-119. The game was sealed off after a huge three-point shot made by Aaron Gordon with 2.8 seconds left, giving the Nuggets their first lead since the first quarter.
The Nuggets are coming into Game 2 with a clean injury report containing one player: DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.
The Thunder are coming into the game with one player listed on the injury report: Nikola Topic.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is AVAILABLE.
Nikola Topic is out due to left knee surgery.
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 9:30 p.m. EST.
