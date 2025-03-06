Jamal Murray's Russell Westbrook Statement After Nuggets-Kings Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets were the 2023 NBA Champions, and the road to get back and win again has only gotten harder since. While the Oklahoma City Thunder look to be runaway favorites to take the top seed in the Western Conference, the Nuggets are among multiple teams in the mix to grab the second seed.
Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings, the Nuggets grabbed a 116-110 win as they try to keep pace with the red hot Los Angeles Lakers. While Nikola Jokic is the one typically in the spotlight for Denver, guard Jamal Murray shared post-game his appreciation for a different former MVP teammate.
"I feel his energy, he feels mine," Murray shared about Russell Westbrook. "...He really kicked started the aggression for us, whether he was missing or making, he was the one that kind of initiated us to be physical on the offensive end. I don't know how much he notices, but he's got a lot of guys on the team that watch him, study him, and appreciate everything he's done in this league."
Even though Westbrook isn't playing at the MVP level he once was with the Thunder, he's still providing Denver with that high-energy basketball to help win the team games. As a starter this season with the Nuggets, Westbrook boasts a 20-9 record.
Westbrook, Murray, and the Nuggets are set to be back in action on Friday as they welcome the struggling Phoenix Suns to Denver.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers