Jonas Valanciunas Could Become the X-Factor for the Nuggets This Season
Christian Braun has been my pick to be the X-factor that makes the Denver Nuggets' starting five the best in the NBA, and now the team's front office just handed him a five-year, $125 million bag to prove me right. Good for Braun, good for Denver, and great for a starting five that looks as impressive as Red Rocks at sunset.
With Braun, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic, and Jamal Murray all under contract, the Nuggets’ core is set. And if Cam Johnson can simply match what Michael Porter Jr. gave them, and he will — hopefully without the streakiness and existential defensive crises — then Denver’s ceiling is still well above the clouds.
So let’s address the giant, Mile High question hovering over Ball Arena: what about the bench? It’s clear that Denver’s starters can beat anyone. But now that the regular season is starting, can they beat anyone in seven games come April?
Diving into Denver's second unit
Peyton Watson continues to improve, but the Nuggets failed to reach an extension before Monday’s deadline. That’s to be expected after Braun’s big payday. It’s not an issue now, but it could be when the time comes to discuss contracts with Jokic and others down the road.
Meanwhile, the entire NBA — along with Denver — is waiting to see if Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas can live up to the hype.
And here’s where I assert my claim: Jonas Valanciunas is the most important offseason signing for the Nuggets. Believe it! Sure, Denver misses DeAndre Jordan’s zen influence, great personality, and veteran leadership, but not the quality of minutes he put on the floor. Yes, they need Bruce and Tim. But Denver can only go as far as it can survive when Jokic sits.
We’ve all seen the horror movie: Nikola checks out of the game, the team holds its breath, and the lead evaporates. Last season, the Nuggets were +10 when Jokic was on the floor and -9 when he wasn’t. That’s a 19-point differential and not sustainable. If the Nuggets can push the OKC Thunder to seven games with that little asterisk, plus injuries, just think what they can do now.
If Valanciunas can just be steady — setting screens, rebounding, getting to where he’s most comfortable posting up and hitting his mid-range shots, and especially giving Jokic eight to twelve honest minutes of rest — then the Nuggets are terrifying again. With Braun rising, the core intact, and Jonas capable of being Nikola’s co-pilot, then, ladies and gentlemen, we have a contender.
Valanciunas is set to make his official Nuggets debut on Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors, giving the Lithuanian big man a significant test.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- Nuggets Receive Major Boost With Clean Injury Report vs. Warriors
- LeBron James Applauds Denver Nuggets’ Offseason Roster Upgrades
- Nuggets Pick Up Options on Pair of Promising Players
- David Adelman Offers Hope to Peyton Watson After Nuggets' Contract Move
- Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement on Nikola Jokic as Face of NBA