NBA Fans React to Jamal Murray Injury News Before Nuggets-Wizards
The Denver Nuggets fell 126-114 on Thursday night to the NBA's top overall seed, Cleveland Cavaliers, as Nikola Jokic's triple-double effort was not enough as the Cavaliers converted 22 of their 48 three-point attempts. Since November 15th, the Nuggets have failed to win consecutive games.
On Saturday, Denver will continue their three-game road trip when they head to Washington D.C. to face the Wizards in a game that should help the team get back on track as they've lost 16 straight. However, recent news provided on one of Denver's key players indicates they could be without him on the first night of their back-to-back.
Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports that Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Washington Wizards with right hamstring inflammation. An emotional past 24 hours for Nuggets fans seeing their former head coach call out the team and a loss to the Cavaliers, they've taken to social media to share their thoughts on this report:
Via @realroblangley: "If Russ pulls off another great game as the starter, things are gonna get really interesting in Denver"
Via @Kvarasessuales: "Let's let him rest and recover so he's 100% ready for the playoffs 🤔"
Via @Reaubairt: "Great news!!!🙏 nuggets can finally be a on winning streak again with Russ as a starter"
Via @markoand: "Can we somehow trade him for De'aaron Fox once he's eligible"
Based on the reactions, it's clear that Nuggets fans are not happy with Murray's performances this year and are excited to see Russell Westbrook reinserted into the starting lineup. In his 17 games this season, Murray is averaging 17.8 points while shooting 42.0% from the field and 33.3% from three. However when Westbrook has been the starter this year, he's averaged 18.3 points while shooting 50.0% from the field and 38.5% from three.
