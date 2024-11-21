NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Nikola Jokic Statement
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook recorded his 200th career triple-double in Tuesday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Already the NBA’s all-time leader in that category, Westbrook became the first player to ever reach 200 triple-doubles.
Westbrook’s teammate Nikola Jokic is fourth all-time with 136 career triple-doubles, and could realistically chase down the record by the time his career ends. Asked about this after Tuesday’s game, Westbrook said he and Jokic can take turns tallying triple-doubles.
“It’s good, man. Nikola is one of the best - not one of, is the best in the world,” Westbrook said. “I’m grateful to be on a team and have an opportunity to do so. In his absence, either one of us can take turns and be lucky enough to be able to do so. I’m grateful for the opportunity to play alongside him as well.”
Fans loved this postgame moment from Westbrook, and have been reacting on X.
Via @BeyondSportsCO: "It’s been a very long time since Russ has looked this happy in post game interviews consistently He loves being in Denver"
Via @yesicanshooot: "need them both to get one in a game"
Via @jenh1012: "Russ looks genuinely happy. Good for him."
Via @ChefMBaldwin: "Ngl Russ has grown on me immensely! He’s that player u really dislike until he’s on your team. I could see a Vet min or 2 wanting to hitch a ride at end of season as well"
In Jokic's absence, Westbrook was able to replicate some of his production with a triple-double off the bench.
