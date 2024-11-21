Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Nikola Jokic Statement

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook spoke on his star teammate.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) during Denver Nuggets Media Day.
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) during Denver Nuggets Media Day. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook recorded his 200th career triple-double in Tuesday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Already the NBA’s all-time leader in that category, Westbrook became the first player to ever reach 200 triple-doubles.

Westbrook’s teammate Nikola Jokic is fourth all-time with 136 career triple-doubles, and could realistically chase down the record by the time his career ends. Asked about this after Tuesday’s game, Westbrook said he and Jokic can take turns tallying triple-doubles.

“It’s good, man. Nikola is one of the best - not one of, is the best in the world,” Westbrook said. “I’m grateful to be on a team and have an opportunity to do so. In his absence, either one of us can take turns and be lucky enough to be able to do so. I’m grateful for the opportunity to play alongside him as well.”

Fans loved this postgame moment from Westbrook, and have been reacting on X.

Via @BeyondSportsCO: "It’s been a very long time since Russ has looked this happy in post game interviews consistently He loves being in Denver"

Via @yesicanshooot: "need them both to get one in a game"

Via @jenh1012: "Russ looks genuinely happy. Good for him."

Via @ChefMBaldwin: "Ngl Russ has grown on me immensely! He’s that player u really dislike until he’s on your team. I could see a Vet min or 2 wanting to hitch a ride at end of season as well"

In Jokic's absence, Westbrook was able to replicate some of his production with a triple-double off the bench.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News