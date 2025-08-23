Nikola Jokic Draws Bold Giannis, Luka Doncic Comparison From Four-Year NBA Veteran
It's no secret that Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic is a rare talent in NBA history, with his elite passing and ability to hit shots from outside serving as two crucial parts of his unorthodox skillset from the five position.
It's hard to find a single comparison point for Jokic due to his absurd scoring, rebounding and passing production that is essentially one of one in league history. Just this past season, Jokic joined point guards Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson as the third player to average a triple-double throughout an entire regular season.
When Jokic was brought up in an interview Eurohoops.net conducted with Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama, the four-year NBA veteran didn't bother comparing him to single talent in the league, instead claiming he was a combination of two of the game's most elite players.
"He’s probably a combination of both [Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic,' Aldama said. "He always makes the right read. If he doesn’t have the ball, it’s probably better for us."
Jokic and Aldama's History
It makes sense that Aldama has such a level of respect for Jokic, considering the fact that the three-time MVP has a 5-1 record over Aldama in his career with an average of 22.7 points, 14.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. In his last meeting against Memphis with Aldama in the lineup this past April, Jokic recorded a 26-point, 16-rebound, 13-assist triple-double in a 117-109 win.
Aldama is currently preparing to try and lead Spain to a second straight Eurobasket title in the coming weeks, a task that will most likely require him to directly confront Nikola Jokic and a Serbian squad that is the overwhelming favorite to win the prestigious contintental tournament.
Jokic and Serbia are the clear frontrunners to win the 2025 EuroBasket, while Antetokounmpo's Greece, Doncic's Slovenia, and Aldama's Spain teams are all playing catch-up.
Serbia is scheduled to start their Eurobasket campaign against Estonia in a game that will begin at 2:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. PT. Serbia is a monumental favorite to win the game, entering as -100,000 favorites to beat an Estonia that features a grand total of zero NBA players. 2025 is Estonia's seventh time qualifying for EuroBasket and the nation will serve as a co-host in 2029.
