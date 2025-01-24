Nikola Jokic Makes Big NBA History in Nuggets-Kings
Even though he has three league MVPs to his name, NBA fans might not realize just how dominant Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is. Entering tonight on a four-game triple-double streak, Jokic also entered today averaging 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.9 assists while shooting the NBA's third-best percentage from three at 47.5%.
Matching up against one of the top bigs in the NBA, Domantas Sabonis, Jokic remains miles ahead of him despite Sabonis finishing with 23 points, 19 rebounds, and eight assists on the night. Regardless, the Nuggets walked away with a 132-123 victory over the Sacramento Kings Thursday night and yet again made NBA history with his performance.
Posting a stat line of 31 points, 22 rebounds, and 17 assists, Jokic becomes the first player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968 to record 30 or more points, 20 or more rebounds, and 15 or more assists in a game. Chamberlain, who once averaged 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds across an 80-game season, is someone who rarely shares a statistical feat with anyone.
On top of that, Jokic also became the first player ever to record 30 or more points, 22 or more rebounds, and 17 or more assists. Not even Chamberlain reached that. He also sat out of the fourth quarter yet again, becoming the first player since 1996-97 to have at least five straight triple-doubles before the fourth quarter.
Jokic will take his five-game triple-double streak on the road Saturday to face the Minnesota Timberwolves, as he looks to build upon this dominant run.
