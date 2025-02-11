Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Trail Blazers
The Denver Nuggets extended their win streak to seven games on Monday, handily defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 146-117 behind an incredible team performance.
The Nuggets scored a season-high 146 points while shooting 60-91 (65.9%) from the field. Denver's dominance on Monday was incredible, but it was all led by their superstar big man. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic continues to make his case for a fourth MVP, and Monday night was no different. Jokic dropped an insane 40 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals on 15-22 shooting against Portland.
Not only did Jokic have that insane performance, but he did it in just three quarters. Jokic becomes the first player in NBA history to drop 40+ points, 8+ assists, 7+ rebounds, and 3+ steals in 31 minutes or less, per Stathead.
Jokic continues to have historic nights, and Monday night was the perfect showcase of what the 29-year-old superstar is capable of.
Heading into Monday's game, Jokic was averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game with 57.5/46.2/81.6 shooting splits. Jokic is a complete statistical anomaly when it comes to the NBA's history, stringing together insane performances like Monday's on a near-nightly basis.
Jokic nearly put together a 40-point triple-double in just three quarters of basketball, leading the Nuggets to their 35th win of the season and bolstering his MVP campaign.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers