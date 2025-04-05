Nikola Jokic's Absurd Pass to Russell Westbrook vs Warriors Goes Viral
Nikola Jokic is one-of-one.
The Denver Nuggets traveled to face the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, and as usual, Nikola Jokic is putting the team on his back, and doing it with style.
During the second quarter of their Friday night showdown against the Warriors, Nuggets star big man Nikola Jokic had yet another highlight play, this time, an over-the-head, behind-the-back dime to Russell Westbrook for an easy layup. The absurd pass from Jokic to his future Hall of Fame teammate Westbrook has gone viral on social media.
Jokic had yet another insane first quarter against the Warriors on Friday night. The three-time NBA's Most Valuable Player scored 13 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists.
At half-time, Jokic has 17 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists on 7-9 shooting as the Nuggets trail the Warriors at the Chase Center, 66-60.
The three-time NBA Most Valuable Player is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 29.7 points per game to go along with 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per contest.
In Friday night's pivotal showdown, the Nuggets will need to come from behind in the second half to stay afloat as the Western Conference's third seed. Heading into the night, Jokic and co. held the half-game lead over the Los Angeles Lakers for the number-three seed in the West.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are breathing down both the Nuggets and Lakers' necks as they came into Friday night just 1.5 games behind their weekend rivals and would move into a tie with LeBron James and co. with a victory over the Nuggets.