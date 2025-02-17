Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama Moment Goes Viral
The NBA All-Star weekend will conclude on Sunday night in San Francisco. The revamped mini-tournament All-Star game format will feature three teams comprised of All-Stars and one team of the Rising Stars champions. Anytime you get this many stars in the same building, there are bound to be interesting moments worthy of catching on camera.
Two of the league's brightest stars are the top bigs from the Western Conference: San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Both players, who have international backgrounds, were seen interacting with one another in a viral moment before Sunday night's games.
Jokic told Wembanyama from across the locker room, "You really brought a book?" to which the Spurs star replied, "Yeah! I read before every game." As the camera panned back to Jokic, the multi-time MVP winner was seen laughing at Wembanyama for reading before every game.
While the friendship between the two players seems real in these off-court interactions, they are also fierce competitors who have given NBA fans some top matchups this season. In two matchups this season, Jokic and the Nuggets split the contests with San Antonio, but Jokic is averaging 43.5 points so far.
For those looking forward to the next time these two teams will meet, they'll have to wait until April 2nd, when the Spurs travel to Denver to close out their season series.
