Reason For Nikola Jokic's Extended Nuggets Absence Revealed
For the past three games, Nikola Jokic has been absent from the Denver Nuggets due to what was listed as "personal reasons."
After days of waiting, Jokic finally returned to the Denver Nuggets tonight against the Dallas Mavericks. It was a much-needed moment for the team as they were losing frequent games without him.
Jokic's mysterious reason for missing games was also revealed tonight - his wife gave birth to a newborn son. For those who were worried Jokic may have been sick or family crisis, that was fortunately not the case.
Jokic has been an absolute monster for the Denver Nuggets this season; somehow, he's found a way to be even better than he was during last year's MVP campaign. Through 10 games this season, Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 11.7 assists on 56/56/84 shooting. His numbers have been absolutely unreal, and it's almost impossible for the Nuggets to find a way to replicate his production on the court.
So far, after missing three games, Jokic has picked up exactly where he left off the Denver Nuggets against the Dallas Mavericks. In 12 minutes, Jokic put up 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists on 67/100/100 shooting from the field. The Denver Nuggets will always go as far as Nikola Jokic takes him, and fortunately for Denver, he's the best player in the NBA.
