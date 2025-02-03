Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Pelicans

The Denver Nuggets listed Russell Westbrook on the injury report against the Pelicans

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after being called for an offensive foul during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets have a chance to create some legitimate momentum on Monday night as they face off against the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans.

Just a few days ago, the Nuggets were on a three-game losing streak with a dark outlook heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. Now, the team is on a two-game winning streak with a chance to extend it against the Pelicans.

Unfortunately, the Nuggets won't be fully healthy themselves as they face off against New Orleans. Nuggets starting guard Russell Westbrook has been listed as out against the Pelicans due to a left hamstring strain.

Typically, it's rare for Westbrook to miss games with any team he's on and he didn't miss any for the Nuggets prior to this hamstring injury. Monday night will only be the second game that Westbrook has missed with the Nuggets during his tenure.

Through 48 games this season, Westbrook has averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds on 48/33/64 shooting from the field. Although Westbrook struggled to start the season, he really found his role with the Nuggets as he entered the starting lineup during Aaron Gordon's injury.

Now that Gordon returned from injury, the Nuggets put Christian Braun on the bench in order to keep Westbrook in the starting lineup. Due to Westbrook's injury, the Nuggets have reverted back to their original starting lineup that they started the season with.

The Denver Nuggets face off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Published
