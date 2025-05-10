Inside The Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reveals Reason for Smile After Nuggets-Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a smile at the end of Game 3 despite going scoreless in overtime against the Nuggets

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts before the game against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.
May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts before the game against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Falling behind 2-1 in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs isn't normally a happy matter — it wasn't for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

He had appearances to uphold, however.

"Some fans were taunting me," the Oklahoma City Thunder star said of walking off the court with a smile after a Game 3 loss to the Denver Nuggets. "I don't ever want to show them that I'm defeated or mad."

Gilgeous-Alexander finished Friday night's contest with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists on an inefficient 7-for-22 shooting from the field. In overtime, the point guard failed to score or attempt a shot, which played a large role in the Nuggets' ability to pull away for a home victory.

No one expected the Denver Nuggets to win Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. No one expected the team to win Game 3 either, but somehow they did it. Game after game, the Nuggets have found a way to defy expectations, even going as far back as the first round against the LA Clippers.

Despite that, the Oklahoma City Thunder are ready for the challenge.

Perhaps the biggest challenge? Fending off a battle-tested Denver squad led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokić. That's not normally something to smile at, either.

You wouldn't know it looking at Gilgeous-Alexander.

"Nothing's written," he said. "The series is definitely not over and we have a lot to be optimistic about.”

