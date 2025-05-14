Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Nikola Jokic Statement After Thunder-Nuggets Game 5
The Denver Nuggets are now in a must-win scenario after a Game 5 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 112-105. Now down 3-2, the Thunder are one win away from their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2016, while the Nuggets are one loss away from their season being over.
It was an iconic battle between MVP candidates tonight, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 31 points, six rebounds, and seven assists on 12-of-23 shooting. However, Nikola Jokic stole the show with an incredible 44 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists despite the loss.
After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander talked about how Oklahoma City was able to stop Jokic on such an incredible night. Denver once led by 12 points in the game, but the Thunder wouldn't go away, winning a tight fourth-quarter battle.
“It’s a team sport," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "No one guy can do it. I need Chet [Holmgren], Chet needs me, we both need Dub [Jalen Williams] and Hart [Isaiah Hartenstein] and K-Rich [Kenrich Williams] and so forth. We all need each other. Obviously, [Jokic is] a really talented guy, but all we care about is winning the game and we got one tonight. We gotta go get one more.”
The Nuggets will have a chance to tie the series at home and send it back to Oklahoma City for Game 7. If either team loses the series, it will be the second year in a row that they're sent home in round two. The Thunder have the edge right now.
