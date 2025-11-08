Nuggets List Two Key Starters on Injury Report vs. Pacers
The Denver Nuggets have two notable names listed on their injury report vs. the Indiana Pacers: Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray, who both remain questionable leading up to tip-off.
Here's the full injury report outlook for both sides.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
- G Jamal Murray: QUESTIONABLE (left calf tightness)
- F Aaron Gordon: QUESTIONABLE (left hamstring injury management)
- F Zeke Nnaji: PROBABLE (ankle)
- F DaRon Holmes: OUT (G League)
- G Tamar Bates: OUT (two-way, G League)
- F Curtis Jones: OUT (two-way, G League)
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
- G Andrew Nembhard - QUESTIONABLE (left shoulder strain)
- F Johnny Furphy - OUT (left ankle sprain)
- G Quenton Jackson - OUT (right hamstring strain)
- G Bennedict Mathurin - OUT (right great toe sprain)
- G Kam Jones - OUT (lower back stress reaction)
- G T.J. McConnell - OUT (left hamstring strain)
- F Obi Toppin - OUT (right foot stress fracture)
- G Tyrese Haliburton - OUT (right Achilles tendon tear)
Both sides, clearly, seeing with some key names either questionable or out for tonight's matchup, and for Denver, during the second leg of their back-to-back.
Nuggets' Murray, Gordon in Question vs. Pacers
Both Murray and Gordon have been active for each of the Nuggets' eight games so far this season, but each could have a chance to miss their first outing of the year coming off the heels of their win vs. the Golden State Warriors.
Both have been notable factors in the Nuggets' hot 6-2 start. Murray is averaging his career-best in points per game, while Gordon has continued to find his groove as Denver's Swiss Army knife as a two-way specialist.
If Murray doesn't get to suit up, look for Bruce Brown to potentially land those starting point guard reps in his place. In Gordon's case, if he's not out there, Peyton Watson could be the ideal name to watch as someone who brings similar length and versatility, especially defensively, that Gordon does.
Pacers Looking Pretty Banged Up
On the Pacers' side, they're dealing with some heavy blows to their rotation. Impact players like Bennedict Mathurin, T.J. McConnell, and Obi Toppin have already been ruled out with their respective injuries, while Andrew Nembhard could be the latest to fall into that trend, depending on how his status develops for tip-off.
Pascal Siakam, Indiana's star forward, is healthy and ready to go, though. It'll be an uphill battle for him to put together an upset win against a tough Denver squad with or without their two questionable starters for a Pacers team that's collected just one win on the season— matching the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets' current win total.
Tip-off for the Pacers and Nuggets lands at 7 PM MT in Ball Arena, as Denver will be seeking their fourth-straight and a 7-2 record on the season.
